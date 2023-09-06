 Patriotic singing contest at St Thomas School, Shimla : The Tribune India

An inter-house group patriotic singing competition was organised at the school. The main objective of the event was to pay tributes to student Saurabh, who died in the Summerhill Shiv Bawdi accident and honouring of the NDRF, SDRF, city police and Indian Army (Engineer Corps) personnel who worked tirelessly for the relief work in the disaster. The winners were awarded after the function. NDRF, SDRF, city police and Indian Army personnel were felicitated by Dr Meenakshi Faith Paul, Principal, evening college. Principal of the school Vidhupriya Chakarvarty felicitated them with shawls and mementos. After this, jawans shared their experiences and feelings.

