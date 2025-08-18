Patriotic Tune Time celebrated

The kindergarten wing of DAV Public School, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh, came alive with colours, music, and patriotism as it celebrated Patriotic Tune Time with immense zeal on the theme of Independence Day. The celebration witnessed wholehearted participation from all classes, as the little ones rendered soulful patriotic songs that echoed through the campus, filling the atmosphere with love, pride, and reverence for the nation. Dressed in vibrant attire inspired by the Tricolour, the young learners radiated enthusiasm and joy. Their melodious voices blended in perfect harmony, reflecting not only their budding musical talent but also their heartfelt patriotic spirit. The sight of these tiny tots, singing with such innocence and devotion, created an unforgettable and inspiring ambience. The occasion was graced by Principal Mantosh Pal Singh, who praised the commendable efforts of both students and teachers in organising such a meaningful celebration.

