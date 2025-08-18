DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Patriotic Tune Time celebrated

Patriotic Tune Time celebrated

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The kindergarten wing of DAV Public School, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh, came alive with colours, music, and patriotism as it celebrated Patriotic Tune Time with immense zeal on the theme of Independence Day. The celebration witnessed wholehearted participation from all classes, as the little ones rendered soulful patriotic songs that echoed through the campus, filling the atmosphere with love, pride, and reverence for the nation. Dressed in vibrant attire inspired by the Tricolour, the young learners radiated enthusiasm and joy. Their melodious voices blended in perfect harmony, reflecting not only their budding musical talent but also their heartfelt patriotic spirit. The sight of these tiny tots, singing with such innocence and devotion, created an unforgettable and inspiring ambience. The occasion was graced by Principal Mantosh Pal Singh, who praised the commendable efforts of both students and teachers in organising such a meaningful celebration.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts