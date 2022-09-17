Pb School Zonal Tournament

St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, bagged many positions in various events in the Punjab School Zonal Tournament-2022. In U-14 basketball, girls and boys both acquired the second position. In U-17 basketball, girls captured the second position. In U-14 volleyball, girls got the first place, whereas boys stood at the second position. In U-17 volleyball, boys captured the first place. In U-17 yoga, boys bagged the first place and girls second. In U-14 football, boys’ team came third. In cricket the school captured the third position. In skating 9 to 11 age group, Moksh and Shivansh both shared the third position.
