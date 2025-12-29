Pearl jubilee celebrated

Darshan Academy, Ambala, celebrated its pearl jubilee, marking 30 glorious years of the Darshan Education Foundation, during the Annual Function-2025, held on its premises. The celebration was based on the inspiring theme “Stillness to Strength – Illuminating Lives”, which highlighted the importance of inner peace, moral values, and holistic personality development. The chief guest was Ashok Kumar, Inspector General of Police, CID, Haryana, while Suman Bhatnagar was the guest of honour. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting by Principal Balwinder Kaur Sidhu, and school Manager RK Handa. Members of the Local Management Committee and other dignitaries were also present. The event began with a warm welcome, followed by a series of colourful and value-based performances by students. The presentations included graceful dances, meaningful skits, and melodious songs based on meditation, happiness, and joyful living, effectively conveying the theme of the celebration. The students mesmerised the audience with their confidence, creativity, and discipline. Addressing the gathering, the chief guest appreciated the students’ performances and commended the dedicated efforts of the teachers in shaping disciplined, confident, and value-oriented individuals. He encouraged the students to move towards excellence while maintaining inner balance and a positive outlook in life.

