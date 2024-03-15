Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar, was the centre of activity for two days when as a part of its experiential learning programme, the school organised a two-day personality development camp for the students, parents and grandparents of the school’s Class I. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, shared that the camp witnessed an active participation of students, their parents and grandparents in the team coordination activities, sports and fun games. While the day started with yoga and meditation, the students participated in an array of physical sports, races and competitions like relay race, tug-of-war and obstacle race. The parents participated in fun activities and coordination games like musical chair competition and needle and thread race whereas the grandparents enjoyed participating in balancing the ball game. Abhiraj Singh was adjudged the best athlete among boys and Tanveen Kaur was the best athlete among the girls.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.