Personality development workshop organised at VB International School

VB International School, Zirakpur, in association with Bharat Vikas Parishad, organised a personality development workshop for students and teachers. The interactive session focused on building self-confidence, effective communication, leadership skills and positive values through inspiring discussions and practical activities. Teachers also participated enthusiastically, making the workshop an enriching experience for all. Addressing the gathering, the Principal emphasised that education is not limited to academic excellence but also involves developing strong character, confidence and compassion. He appreciated Bharat Vikas Parishad for conducting the session.

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