Personality development workshop organised

To nurture life skills and holistic growth, Shemrock World, Ropar, organised a personality development and etiquette workshop for its students. The interactive session was conducted by Guneesha Dhatt, an image consultant and soft skills coach, who is a certified trainer for movement and education in young kids. The workshop focused on building confidence and self-esteem, improving body language and communication skills, time management and organisational skills, resolving conflicts constructively, dining and social etiquette and personal grooming and hygiene. Students actively participated in role-plays and activities that highlighted the importance of etiquette in both personal and professional life. School Chairman Raghav Berry said, "This workshop has been a meaningful step in equipping our children with values and social skills that will guide them throughout their lives. We are proud to provide such opportunities that shape well-rounded citizens of tomorrow."

