I wake up and see the world as if it’s new to me,

Yet every day feels just the same.

I observe, I understand whatever I see,

I choose my words, careful of what I say.

But then I wonder; what if someone disagrees?

So I hold back, hoping my silence will guide the way.

It’s strange how perspective shapes what we believe,

You think it’s them, or maybe it’s you.

It shifts for everyone, in every word we weave,

Yet we follow it, even when it’s not true.

Sujas Kaur, Class IX-E, Yadavindra Public School, Mohali