Philately workshop organised at ECI Chalet Day School, Shimla

Philately workshop organised at ECI Chalet Day School, Shimla

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
A philately workshop was organised in the school. It commenced with lighting of the lamp by the principal and members of the Philately Club. President of the Philately Club Dr Ritu Kalra and members of the club Samriti Rana, Sachin, Neelam Chandel and Sonali encouraged children for collecting stamps. History of different and distinctive stamps were shown to the children during the workshop. Trophies and souvenirs were presented to the children.

