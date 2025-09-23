PIET Sanskriti School, Ansals, Panipat, celebrates Grandparents’ Day

The pre-primary wing celebrated Grandparents’ Day, fostering intergenerational connections. Students crafted handmade gifts and participated in discussions on grandparents’ significance. The Explorers performed on the importance of grandparents, while Scholars presented Hindi and English rhymes. A photo opportunity followed, capturing cherished memories. The event reinforced family bonds and respect for elders, emphasising tradition, love, and wisdom. It was a joyful experience, creating lasting memories and strengthening relationships between students, grandparents, and teachers. The celebration was a success, filled with enthusiasm and warmth.

