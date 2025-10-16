PIET Sanskriti School, Ansals, Panipat organises special assembly on Navratri, Dasehra

The school, conducted a special assembly on Navratri and Dasehra to celebrate the victory of good over evil and the spirit of devotion. The assembly began with the thought for the day, followed by the news headlines to keep everyone informed. Students presented a speech explaining the significance of festivals, spreading the message of positivity and courage. A vibrant play showcasing the story of Lord Rama’s triumph over Ravana captivated the audience. To make the event more engaging, a quiz based on the festival was organised, which added a fun learning element. The assembly concluded with a message to imbibe the values of honesty, devotion, and goodness in daily life.

