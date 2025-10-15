Pinegrove girls emerge runners-up in soccer meet

Pinegrove School, Solan, demonstrated exceptional skill, grit and teamwork to secure the position of runners-up in the All India IPSC U-19 Girls’ Soccer Tournament 2025, hosted at Pinegrove School, Solan. Mehar Panwar, DSP Parwanoo, was the chief guest for the closing ceremony. The prestigious tournament saw participation from leading IPSC institutions, including Daly College, Indore; Modern School, Delhi; Rajmata Krishna Kumari Girls’ Public School, Jodhpur; Tashi Namgyal Academy, Gangtok; The Emerald Heights International School, Indore; The Lawrence School, Sanawar; The Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal; and Pinegrove School, Solan. In the thrilling final encounter, Pinegrove put up a spirited performance against Modern School, New Delhi, before narrowly conceding defeat 2–1. Adding to Pinegrove’s glory, Nyereep Lepcha was adjudged the Best Defender, while Subekcha Limboo was recognised as the Best Mid-fielder of the tournament. The tournament concluded amidst applause and celebration, marking yet another milestone in Pinegrove School’s proud sporting legacy.

