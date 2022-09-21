Pinegrove School, Dharampur

Group Commander NCC, Brigadier Rohit Datta visited the school and addressed the NCC cadets and students of classes IX-XII. He was accompanied by CO 1 HP Battalion NCC Col VS Panag. Brigadier Datta enjoyed the ‘josh’ of the NCC cadets and the students of the school. Sharing his educational background with the audience, he described the military as a great calling, wherein qualities of leadership and dedication are inculcated.