Pinegrove School, Dharampur

In the recognition of the excellence shown in academics by students, Achievers Assembly 2023 was conducted at the school. The achievers were awarded platinum, gold and achievement stars. These children outdid themselves in their examinations and with shining eyes and gleaming lapel pins, happily enjoyed the fruit of their consistent hard work. Sunil Verma, Head, Pastoral Care, addressed the gathering with words of encouragement and focussed upon how small yet crucial things with perseverance can help in bringing about improvement in ambit of life. The star-studded event was an expression of gratitude, pride and accomplishment.
