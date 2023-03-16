Pinegrove School, Dharampur

The student council of 2023-24, comprising 20 members, was announced by Head Teacher Sanjay Chauhan at the Investiture Ceremony conducted at the school on March 8. The council comprises the Head Boy, Head Girl, Prefects and Coordinators. They were formally inducted with badges by the heads of the school. Pranjal Chahar, the new Head Girl, and Aditya Raj Singh, the new Head Boy, took upon themselves the additional responsibility as Student Coordinators for MUN. Rajeshwari Mittal and Student Coordinator for Discipline Deepak Thakur are the new Sports Prefects. Pearl Mahajan, Student Coordinator for Band, and Harshit Gaur were declared as Chinar House Prefects. Divyansh Sarawgi, Student Coordinator for Oration, and Avni Aggarwal were declared Deodar House Prefects. Say Say Hangma Subba and Mehtaab Sandhu, also Student Coordinator for Band, were declared Oak House Prefects while Jannat Kaur and Aakarsh Jawa, also Student Coordinator for PA Management, were declared Teak House Prefects. Executive Director Capt AJ Singh congratulated the new student council.
