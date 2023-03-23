Pinegrove School, Dharampur

An uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib ji was organised for three days at the school. Each year, it is organised to mark the commencement of the academic session and to seek the blessings of the Almighty. Executive Director Capt AJ Singh, Director, Administration Samiksha Singh, faculty members and students paid their obeisance and listened to the verses. It culminated with bhog and ardaas. A beautiful rendition of shabad-kirtan was presented by students and teacher Shanta Kumar. This included "Jo maange thakur apne te", "Dehe shiva bar mohe", "Mehra waleya" and "Aise guru ke bal bal jaye". The congregation responded to the conclusion of the service with a fervent Wahe Guru which was followed by the distribution of karah Prasad.