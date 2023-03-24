Pinegrove School, Dharampur

An uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib ji was organised for three days at the school. Each year, it is organised to mark the commencement of the academic session and to seek the blessings of the Almighty. Executive Director Capt AJ Singh, Director, Administration Samiksha Singh, faculty members and students paid their obeisance and listened to the verses. It culminated with bhog and ardaas. A beautiful rendition of shabad-kirtan was presented by students and teacher Shanta Kumar. This included "Jo maange thakur apne te", "Dehe shiva bar mohe", "Mehra waleya" and "Aise guru ke bal bal jaye". The congregation responded to the conclusion of the service with a fervent Wahe Guru which was followed by the distribution of karah Prasad.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction
To stage a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.
14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...
US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely
No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China
3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur
Locals say the accident took place as the driver of the over...
'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Ban...