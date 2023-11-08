Pinegrove School, Dharampur

As many as 20 students of the school participated in the MU20 Summit 2023- the biggest high school leadership conference of Asia, organised by AFS Intercultural Programmes India at the Emerald Heights School, Indore. The students competed against delegates from 103 schools of South Asia and brought home accolades, insights, multi-faceted growth and motivation. Hardik Sangwan and Suyash Bansal were awarded Best Delegate, Dherya Sharma was the Best Orator, Vardaan Khanna and Ishmanpreet Kaur were the Best Diplomats; Aditya Raj Singh, Rohak Goyal and Atharv Sharma walked away with Special Mention whilst Deepak Thakur, Supash Goswami, Parth Goyal and Karanveer Mittal received Verbal Mention.