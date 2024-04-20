 Pinegrove School, Dharampur, celebrates Himachal Pradesh Day : The Tribune India

  Pinegrove School, Dharampur, celebrates Himachal Pradesh Day

Pinegrove School, Dharampur, celebrates Himachal Pradesh Day

Pinegrove School, Dharampur, celebrates Himachal Pradesh Day

The school celebrated Himachal Pradesh Day with great enthusiasm.



The school celebrated Himachal Pradesh Day with great enthusiasm. A speech highlighted the significance of the day, marking the anniversary of Himachal Pradesh becoming a Chief Commissioner’s Province in 1948, a crucial step in its journey to becoming the captivating state it is today. The event also featured a vibrant traditional ‘nati’ folk dance performance, filling students with a deep sense of pride for the cultural heritage of the beautiful Himachal Pradesh.

