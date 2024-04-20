Pinegrove School, Dharampur, celebrates Himachal Pradesh Day

The school celebrated Himachal Pradesh Day with great enthusiasm. A speech highlighted the significance of the day, marking the anniversary of Himachal Pradesh becoming a Chief Commissioner’s Province in 1948, a crucial step in its journey to becoming the captivating state it is today. The event also featured a vibrant traditional ‘nati’ folk dance performance, filling students with a deep sense of pride for the cultural heritage of the beautiful Himachal Pradesh.

