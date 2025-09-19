Pinegrove School lifts soccer trophy

Pinegrove School, Subathu, stamped its authority on the football field, lifting the prestigious 26th Bhupinder Memorial Inter-School Soccer Tournament-2025 trophy with a stellar display of grit, teamwork and skill. The campaign opened in style with a 3-0 victory over the host, The Lawrence School, Sanawar. Carrying the momentum forward, Pinegrove outclassed Sherwood College, Nainital, by another emphatic 3-0 scoreline. In the semifinals, Pinegrove produced a commanding display, defeating Modern School, Vasant Vihar, 6-1. The grand finale witnessed a nail-biting clash against arch-rivals Bishop Cotton School, Shimla. Holding their nerves, Pinegrove edged out their opponents 1-0 in the extra time, with Vivek Shaw emerging as the decisive Man of the Match. The team that remained undefeated throughout the tournament also secured individual honours: Mahendra Chettri was adjudged as the Best Defender of the Tournament, while Arpit Sharma was crowned as the Best Player.

