Pinegrove School, Solan

The much-awaited result of Class XII CBSE is out and Pinegrove students have excelled yet again bringing laurels to the institution. Radhika became the school topper by scoring a staggering 97.4% in humanities. She scored a perfect 100 in political science too. Sanmeet Sharma has topped the commerce stream with 96.2%. Rohan N has topped the science stream with 95.2%. As many as 44 students have scored 90% and above, which is 57% of the total number of students who appeared in the Class XII CBSE examination. Eight students in fine arts and two students in political science have scored perfect 100. In the Class X CBSE exam too the students have done exceptionally well. Aarish Garg secured the top spot with 97.4%.

