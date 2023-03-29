Pinegrove School, Subathu

Deodar House at the school organised a house show titled, "Huzzah: The celebration of Joy". The show began with the welcome tune by the band on the arrival of the chief guest, executive director of the School, Capt AJ Singh, and the director, administration, Samiksha Singh.

The show started with a performance on "raag Bhopali" followed by a Hindi Play, "Kissa Dhongi Baba Ka", which drove home the message that one needed to be cautious of not getting conned by unscrupulous elements who were on the lookout of innocent people to make money. Budding musicians performed a medley of songs, which was followed by the fusion of brass band with the western music orchestra. The show stopper performance of the evening was the 'kathak' dance on 'Brij ki Holi', that celebrated the devotional love of Radha and Krishna. Dressed in ethnic attire, the students danced to the music.