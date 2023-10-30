Pinegrove School, Subathu

The school was bestowed with the prestigious distinction of being ranked India’s No.1 Co-ed Boarding School in the Education World India School Rankings 2023-24 amongst India’s non-vintage, less than 100-year-old schools at a ceremony at The JW Marriott, New Delhi. The school has risen from No.23 about 14 years ago to reach No.1 in 2023. To be ranked No.1 in the co-ed category, among India’s top schools in EWISR 2023-24 — the world’s largest and most in-depth school ratings and rankings survey based on field interviews with more than 18,000 knowledgeable stakeholders in school education countrywide — is indeed a matter of great pride for Pinegrove, that had embarked on its glorious and eventful journey about three decades ago. The award was presented by Sudipti Hejala, an Indian equestrian athlete. Capt AJ Singh, Executive Director of the school, said, “Pinegrove School has firmly established its standing as a beacon of educational excellence in the entire country, with its single-minded commitment and devotion towards academic excellence, functional integrity, holistic student development and active community engagement over the years.”