Home / The School Tribune / Pinegrove School, Subathu, holds investiture ceremony

Pinegrove School, Subathu, holds investiture ceremony

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
The investiture ceremony at the school was a momentous occasion, marked by pride and enthusiasm as young Grovians took on leadership roles with a solemn pledge of responsibility. Head of the school Capt Renu Sharma announced the prefectorial body for the academic session. Newly appointed Head Boy Rushaan Mehtani and Head Girl Vedanshi Bundela accepted the school flag with dignity, vowing to uphold the school’s values and lead by example. Oak House will be guided by Akshay Jain and Yamini Singh, while Armaan Dalal and Keerat Arora will steer Teak House. Mansehaj Singh and Aaruni Mehta have been entrusted with leading Deodar House, and Adritya Roy and Samriddhi Jamwal have been bestowed with charge of Chinar House. The Sports Prefect responsibilities were conferred upon Sanchit Goyal (Term 1) and Armaan Chauhan (Term 2), while Taniya Sharma was named the Girl Sports Prefect. In addition to the Prefectorial appointments, young coordinators were vested with their badges of honour. Vedanshi Bundela, Mansehaj Singh and Akshay Jain will lead MUN, Photography and IT respectively. Divyanka Chaudhary and Adritya Roy will be responsible for the Art Club. Aryan Sirswal will look after the MUN and Oration Club. Samriddhi Jamwal will be the student coordinator of Oration Club. The Eco Club will be overseen by Aadhar Sharma and Bharti Thakur, while Krishiv Garg and Kyna Saharan will manage stage events. Publications will be headed by Aradhya Sharma and Reyansh Sharma, and Social Service Club will be led by Jayditya Thakur, Anamika Beldar and Tripti. Discipline responsibilities were bestowed upon Kanik Verma and Aanshi Garg, with Pritej Singh Grewal leading PA Management. Sports Coordinator for Term 1 and Term 2 will be Arman Chauhan and Sanchit Goyal, respectively. As the newly elected Student Council took their oath, they radiated a sense of purpose, dedication and enthusiasm to lead with integrity and determination. The Executive Director, Capt. AJ Singh, extended his congratulations with words of encouragement, emphasising the core values of care, compassion, collaboration and inclusivity.

