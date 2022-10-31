Pinegrove School, Subathu, Solan

The annual function of the school was organised recently. The function commenced with chief guest Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary of Revenue, Technical Education and Tribal Development, Govt of HP, taking the salute of the March Past by the school's NCC contingents of boys and girls. The function displayed the skills of children in activities like gymnastics, floor exercises etc. The school's jazz band played memorable tunes. The art and craft exhibition, too, brought forth the innate skills of students. The chief guest for the occasion Onkar Chand Sharma, the Principal Secretary of Revenue, Technical Education and Tribal Development, Govt. of HP presided over the function. Also present were special guests Glenn Reaves, Senior Principal of Sallie B Howard School, North Carolina, USA, a sister school of Pinegrove School, Geri Dew, Member Board of Governors of Sallie B Howard, Robert Geiman, Member of the "Cultural Bridges" Exchange Program to the USA; and Sandeep Aggarwal, Assistant Director, Sallie B Howard School, too, graced the occasion with their presence.