Pinegrove Schools, Dhrampur and Subathu, Solan district

The schools have once again set a benchmark of excellence. Nestled in the serene Shimla Hills, both branches of the school, which are both fully residential, co-educational English-medium institutions affiliated with CBSE, have been officially accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET). Both the schools, have received this esteemed recognition following a rigorous evaluation by the NABET Accreditation Committee. NABET is a statutory board under the Quality Council of India (QCI). It plays a pivotal role in fostering quality education by ensuring high standards in academics, infrastructure, and school operations. This monumental milestone would not have been possible without the relentless efforts of our faculty, students and parents, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in this journey. A special mention to Accreditation Coordinators Bindeshwari Dod and Mandeep Kaur, who meticulously compiled and presented the required documentation for both locations of the school.