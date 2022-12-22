Pinegrove’s star cagers

Harsimran Kaur, a student of Class XII of Pinegrove School, Dharampur, has been selected to represent Himachal Pradesh in the National Basketball U-17 Championship in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She will receive training in the camp being organized in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. She had earlier been selected for the U-19 State Level Basketball Tournament in July 2022 representing District Solan. Srishti Chauhan, another Class XII student of the school represented Himachal Pradesh in the 72nd U-18 Basketball Junior National Championship which was also played in district Kangra.