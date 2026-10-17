'Pinnacle Celebration – Learning Carnival' held for kindergarten students

St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, organised a vibrant 'Pinnacle Celebration – Learning Carnival' for kindergarten students. The event began with a prayer and was attended by Chairman Rev Father Aji K Chacko, Principal Neha Kashyap and enthusiastic parents. Children from Nursery, LKG and UKG showcased their abilities through the Mini Readers Round, Number Ninja Round and Knowledge Nuggets Round, demonstrating their reading skills, numeracy and general awareness. Confident recitations of English and Hindi rhymes added to the charm of the celebration. The Chairman appreciated the children’s confidence and individuality, while the Principal congratulated them on their performances. The event concluded with the school anthem and national anthem, leaving everyone with cherished memories.
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