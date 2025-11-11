Planetarium programme held

Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur, organised an enriching planetarium programme in its auditorium. Students from Nursery to Grade XII participated in the event that opened a window to the wonders of the universe. The interactive sessions captivated the young minds as they explored the mysteries of space through engaging visuals and expert guidance. Students were fascinated by the mythological stories associated with constellations, which beautifully blended science with culture. The experience provided them with an inspiring introduction to space, astronomy, and modern technology, sparking curiosity and imagination across all age groups.

