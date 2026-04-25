Plant donation drive organised

The NSS volunteers of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a 'plant donation' drive on the occasion of Earth Day. The drive was conducted with the goal of promoting greenery, raising environmental awareness and providing plants to homes and public spheres. The drive saw enthusiastic participation from the students as they brought their own saplings for the donation. Over 215 plants were collected and distributed. These plants were given to families, schools and parks in the community. Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many participants expressing a renewed commitment to green living. School Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the efforts of the NSS volunteers and urged the people to adopt plants and be an Eco warrior. She further emphasised on increasing awareness about a sense of community involvement in environmental initiatives.

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