icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Plant donation drive organised

Plant donation drive organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:48 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The NSS volunteers of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a 'plant donation' drive on the occasion of Earth Day. The drive was conducted with the goal of promoting greenery, raising environmental awareness and providing plants to homes and public spheres. The drive saw enthusiastic participation from the students as they brought their own saplings for the donation. Over 215 plants were collected and distributed. These plants were given to families, schools and parks in the community. Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many participants expressing a renewed commitment to green living. School Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the efforts of the NSS volunteers and urged the people to adopt plants and be an Eco warrior. She further emphasised on increasing awareness about a sense of community involvement in environmental initiatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts