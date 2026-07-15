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Home / The School Tribune / Plantation drive held

Plantation drive held

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:15 AM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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The Bharat Vikas Parishad, Mandi Branch, organised a plantation drive at Gurukul Public School, Kotli. Members of the Bharat Vikas Parishad, Mandi Branch, along with members of the Ex-Servicemen District League, Mandi, ex-servicemen from Kotli, school staff and students actively participated in the programme. During the plantation drive, various shade-giving and fruit-bearing saplings were planted. The responsibility for their maintenance and care has been entrusted to Gurukul Public School and the Ex-Servicemen League, Kotli. Interacting with the students, Colonel Tara Pratap Singh Rana shared valuable tips on personality development and good values. Bharat Vikas Parishad, Mandi Branch, also distributed books to schools in Kotli for the ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ and group song competitions.

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The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

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