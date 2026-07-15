Plantation drive held

The Bharat Vikas Parishad, Mandi Branch, organised a plantation drive at Gurukul Public School, Kotli. Members of the Bharat Vikas Parishad, Mandi Branch, along with members of the Ex-Servicemen District League, Mandi, ex-servicemen from Kotli, school staff and students actively participated in the programme. During the plantation drive, various shade-giving and fruit-bearing saplings were planted. The responsibility for their maintenance and care has been entrusted to Gurukul Public School and the Ex-Servicemen League, Kotli. Interacting with the students, Colonel Tara Pratap Singh Rana shared valuable tips on personality development and good values. Bharat Vikas Parishad, Mandi Branch, also distributed books to schools in Kotli for the ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ and group song competitions.

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