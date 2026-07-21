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Home / The School Tribune / Play more, scroll less

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Podium: Are we ready for the Digital Curfew?

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Aavyaja Rapta
Updated At : 07:51 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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I think banning social media for children under the age of 16 is a very good idea. Nowadays, almost every student in my class spends hours scrolling on their own or their parents' phones. Instead of playing outdoors, studying or spending time with our families, we are glued to our screens.
Many children even make reels just to get more likes and spend hours checking their notifications and view counts. This distracts them from their studies and makes it difficult to concentrate on schoolwork.
Another problem is that social media often makes children feel unhappy when they see pictures of their classmates going out or having fun. They begin to compare themselves with others, which can cause stress and make them worry about their appearance or popularity. Unkind comments are another serious issue. Hurtful words posted online can damage a child's confidence and make them feel upset.
Some people say that social media helps us stay connected with friends, but I do not agree. Real friendship is about talking, playing and spending time together, not simply liking someone's post or sending emojis.
After coming home from school, many of us spend hours scrolling instead of doing our homework or enjoying our hobbies. Our eyes become tired and we regret wasting so much time. The next day, we often have to ask our classmates for the homework we did not complete. Isn't it better to finish your homework at home than spend time in class copying it from others?
If children stay away from social media, they will have more time to enjoy their hobbies, spend time with their families and focus on their studies without constant distractions. It will also protect them from online strangers and help keep their personal lives private.
Keeping children under 16 away from social media can make their lives happier, healthier and less stressful. They will have more time to learn, play and build real friendships, helping them grow into confident and responsible young people.
                                                                                 The writer is a Class VI student at Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh
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