Players win laurels for SD Public School, Jagadhri

In the block level sports competitions organised by the Haryana Education Department, The players of SD Public School, Jagadhri performed brilliantly. The boys’ teams in the age group of 14 years and 19 years of the school secured the first position in their respective categories and secured their place for the district level sports competitions. At the same time, the 19-year-old girls’ team also performed excellently and secured the second position. In the 14-year-old boys’ final match, SD Public School team defeated SD Senior Secondary School, Jagadhri in a one-sided match and got the distinction of being the winner. Similarly, in the final of the 19 years age group boys, the school team defeated Swaraj Public School to win the first place. At the same time, the 19 year group girls’ team also performed brilliantly and defeated Government Girls School, Jagadhri and secured the second position.

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