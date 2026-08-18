Pledge for drug-free India administered

A '10 crore drug-free pledge' mega campaign was organised at The Century School, Gharaunda, under the joint auspices of the medical wing of the Rajyoga Education and Research Foundation and the Brahma Kumaris organisation. The primary objective of the awareness programme was to educate students about the adverse effects of substance abuse and inspire them to adopt a healthy, value-based and addiction-free lifestyle. Representatives of the organisation, BK Renu Didi and Dr Rajiv, guided the students on leading a stress-free life through Rajyoga meditation and positive thinking. A national pledge for a drug-free India was also administered to all students and teachers. Expressing gratitude to the representatives, the Principal and the management committee emphasised that character-building is a priority alongside academic education. They said such campaigns foster self-discipline and instil good values in children.

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