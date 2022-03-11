2 minute read

PM Modi's reply to school student wins his heart

PM also put the budding artist's painting on his website to encourage him

PM Modi's reply to school student wins his heart

Pic for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Dehradun, Mar 11

A warm reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dehradun student Anurag Ramola has won his heart, more so as Modi also put the budding artist's painting on his website to encourage him.

Ramola said he had written a letter to Modi in last December, expressing his admiration for the Prime Minister's leadership, especially his constant engagement with young persons like him through programmes like "Pariksha pe Charcha" and offering them advises, including in 'Mann ki Baat'.

He also praised Modi's emphasis on a self-reliant India with the call for "vocal for local" and exhortations to people to work for nation-building.

His painting sent to the Prime Minister was focussed on the theme of "amrit mahotsav", celebrating 75th year of India's independence.

Modi in his reply to him recently praised his maturity and expressed happiness that Ramola appreciated issues related to national interest at such a young age.

"The country is moving forward with the mantra of 'sabka prayas' and its collective effort... Our young generation is going to play a significant role in building a strong and prosperous India," he wrote, wishing him to grow in life with the same constructive approach and continued success.

Modi had also awarded him with "Rashtriya Bal Puraskar" in art and culture category in 2021.

Expressing joy, Ramola said he never expected a reply from the prime minister at a time when he was dealing with so many issues. "All I wanted was that he read my letter. He not only read it but was kind enough to reach out to me. It has made my school principal applaud me and my family is so happy," he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Punjab

Meet AAP greenhorn, eye surgeon who made Punjab CM Channi bite the dust

3
Punjab

Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

4
Punjab

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

5
Nation

Assembly poll results: Two current, five former chief ministers bite dust

6
Punjab Election

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

7
Nation ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Congress bites dust in 5 more states, G-23 to meet soon

8
Nation

'2022 has decided the results of 2024,' says PM Modi after BJP wins 4 states

9
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal loses after 50 yrs; SAD's worst-ever show in Punjab

10
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

Don't Miss

View All
Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Top Stories

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann leaves for New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal

CBSE Class 10, 12 term-2 board exams from April 26

CBSE Class 10, 12 term-2 board exams from April 26

Other competitive examinations, including JEE-Main, have bee...

Bhagwant Mann begins key meeting with Kejriwal, first meeting of AAP MLAs in Chandigarh today

Bhagwant Mann begins key meeting with Kejriwal; AAP MLAs to meet in Chandigarh this evening

Meeting with Kejriwal delayed as Mann was stuck in traffic j...

Army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir

Army chopper crashes in north Kashmir

Casualties not known

Punjab CM Channi submits resignation to governor

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi submits resignation to governor

Congress was routed in the polls with the Aam Aadmi Party (A...

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Amritsar: And, it’s Aap all the way...

Punjab election result: Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Punjab Congress, SAD’s loss

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Three of four bureaucrats emerge surprise winners

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

AAP magic plays out in Mohali district too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in Chandigarh too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in Chandigarh

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed from Chandigarh's Sector 48 motor market

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Justice Vipin Sanghi named Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Let Delhi MC polls take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

BJP's Vijay Sampla, sitting Cong MLA Navtej Cheema lose deposit

Punjab election results: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps Ludhiana district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Ludhiana DSP, three others booked for trespassing

NRIs take keen interest in counting of votes in Punjab

Wave of happiness in Ludhiana district as AAP registers historic win

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in Patiala district

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala district