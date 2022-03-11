PM Modi's reply to school student wins his heart

PTI

Dehradun, Mar 11

A warm reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dehradun student Anurag Ramola has won his heart, more so as Modi also put the budding artist's painting on his website to encourage him.

Ramola said he had written a letter to Modi in last December, expressing his admiration for the Prime Minister's leadership, especially his constant engagement with young persons like him through programmes like "Pariksha pe Charcha" and offering them advises, including in 'Mann ki Baat'.

He also praised Modi's emphasis on a self-reliant India with the call for "vocal for local" and exhortations to people to work for nation-building.

His painting sent to the Prime Minister was focussed on the theme of "amrit mahotsav", celebrating 75th year of India's independence.

Modi in his reply to him recently praised his maturity and expressed happiness that Ramola appreciated issues related to national interest at such a young age.

"The country is moving forward with the mantra of 'sabka prayas' and its collective effort... Our young generation is going to play a significant role in building a strong and prosperous India," he wrote, wishing him to grow in life with the same constructive approach and continued success.

Modi had also awarded him with "Rashtriya Bal Puraskar" in art and culture category in 2021.

Expressing joy, Ramola said he never expected a reply from the prime minister at a time when he was dealing with so many issues. "All I wanted was that he read my letter. He not only read it but was kind enough to reach out to me. It has made my school principal applaud me and my family is so happy," he said.