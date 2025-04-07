PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, 14 GTC, Subathu

The school witnessed a spiritually uplifting ceremony as the idol of Goddess Saraswati was ceremoniously installed on its premises. The beautifully crafted marble idol, donated through the government’s Vidyanjali Portal, was consecrated in a traditional Vedic ritual attended by students, teachers and community members. The ceremony began with ‘Kalash Sthapana’ and ‘Saraswati Puja’, followed by the main installation ceremony where the idol was placed in the east direction as per ‘Vastu’ guidelines. Students offered yellow flowers and ‘chunri’ to the goddess while chanting Saraswati mantras, creating a divine atmosphere. The school principal expressed gratitude to the anonymous donor and emphasised how the Goddess of Knowledge’s presence would inspire academic excellence. The event concluded with cultural performances by students and distribution of ‘prasad’.