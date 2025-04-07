DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, 14 GTC, Subathu

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, 14 GTC, Subathu

The school witnessed a spiritually uplifting ceremony as the idol of Goddess Saraswati was ceremoniously installed on its premises. The beautifully crafted marble idol, donated through the government’s Vidyanjali Portal, was consecrated in a traditional Vedic ritual attended by students,...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school witnessed a spiritually uplifting ceremony as the idol of Goddess Saraswati was ceremoniously installed on its premises. The beautifully crafted marble idol, donated through the government’s Vidyanjali Portal, was consecrated in a traditional Vedic ritual attended by students, teachers and community members. The ceremony began with ‘Kalash Sthapana’ and ‘Saraswati Puja’, followed by the main installation ceremony where the idol was placed in the east direction as per ‘Vastu’ guidelines. Students offered yellow flowers and ‘chunri’ to the goddess while chanting Saraswati mantras, creating a divine atmosphere. The school principal expressed gratitude to the anonymous donor and emphasised how the Goddess of Knowledge’s presence would inspire academic excellence. The event concluded with cultural performances by students and distribution of ‘prasad’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper