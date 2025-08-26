PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, 14 GTC, Subathu, wins Youth Parliament Competition

The school secured the first position at the 36th Regional Youth Parliament Competition 2025, hosted by PM Shri KV, GC, CRPF, Pinjore. A 55-member team displayed exemplary talent, excelling among schools of the Gurugram Region. The event, organised under the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, aimed to nurture democratic values, leadership, and parliamentary traditions among students. The grand success was made possible under the motivational leadership of Principal Asha Chaudhary and the dedicated Youth Parliament Committee. The committee comprised in-charge Sushma and members Dr Pankaj Kapoor, Sunil Kumar, Laxmi Thakur, Sunrender Singh, Poojam Negi, Anju Negi, Dekit Zangmo, Sanghmitra, Promila Negi, Monika, and Arun Bansal, who guided the participants in debates, discussions, and parliamentary procedures with sincerity and expertise.

