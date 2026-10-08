PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dharamsala Cantt, organises engaging quiz competition

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dharamsala Cantt, organised an engaging quiz competition, to promote general knowledge, quick thinking and a competitive spirit among students. Students from Government Middle School, Chandmari, also participated in the event. After several rounds and tie-breakers, Satluj House of Chandmari School secured the first place. Beas and Jhelum Houses of KV Dharamsala Cantt jointly secured the second place, while Chenab and Ravi Houses shared the third place. Principal Sunil Chauhan appreciated the event and suggested organising such inter-school activities regularly to encourage learning among students.

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