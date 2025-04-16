DT
PT
PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, K-Area, Zirakpur

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, K-Area, Zirakpur

The school organised a 'Vidya Pravesh' orientation programme for Class I students. The programme began with a warm welcome to Principal Pushpa Sharma with a green welcome ceremony. The ceremony commenced with the students being adorned with a 'tilak' on...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
The school organised a ‘Vidya Pravesh’ orientation programme for Class I students. The programme began with a warm welcome to Principal Pushpa Sharma with a green welcome ceremony. The ceremony commenced with the students being adorned with a ‘tilak’ on their foreheads, followed by the lighting of the lamp. Students from Class II presented a welcome song, while Class III students performed a folk dance. The Class II students shared their learning experiences from the previous year in an engaging and interactive manner. The HM, Seema Choudhary, introduced the students and parents to the ‘Vidya Pravesh’ activity, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan rules, and the primary education system. Principal Pushpa Sharma congratulated the students and parents on joining the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and offered inspiring words of wisdom. Following this, Class I students and their parents entered their classrooms, where they enjoyed stories and songs. The programme concluded with refreshments and a group photograph.

