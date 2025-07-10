PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, ‘K’ Area, Zirakpur, has video conference with Irlapadu, Andhra Pradesh, school

The school and PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Irlapadu, Andhra Pradesh, participated in a video conference as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) initiative. Lighting of the lamp was done by Pushpa Sharma, Principal of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, ‘K’ Area, Zirakpur. Principals from both schools addressed the students. Group song performance by students from both schools, presentations showcasing the respective states of Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, and interactive open floor session with a question and answer segment were highlights of the event. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Satya Prakash, PGT, Economics, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, ‘K’ Area, Zirakpur.

Advertisement