PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nadaun

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
The school celebrated its Annual Prize Distribution Day. The chief guest was Rakesh Sharma, SDM, Nadaun. The day began with the formal welcome of the chief guest, which was followed by lighting of lamp. Many attractive and mesmerising cultural items like welcome dance, Rajasthani dance, Gujarati dance, Jhmakda dance, skit and group song, were presented by students, which were appreciated by the chief guest as well as parents. Around 47 students of the primary section were honoured for their performance in academics in the previous session. Annual report was presented by venue principal SD Lakhanpal. Around 40 students of the secondary section were honoured for their excellent performance in academics, sports, art, different skill development activities, 100 per cent attendance, handling PA System, etc.

