PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jalandhar

The school organised a transformative yoga session, led by renowned yoga guru Padmini Jog in which various yogic practices were showcased. With over 30 years of dedicated practice and training, Jog conducted her 1,040th camp in the school. She guided the attendees, highlighting the numerous benefits derived from these ancient practices. Principal Ravindar Kumar emphasised the importance of regular yoga and pranayama exercises for maintaining a healthy body and mind. He urged everyone present to incorporate these practices into their daily routines for overall well-being. Students actively engaged in the session by posing thoughtful questions related to yoga and seeking solutions to their concerns.