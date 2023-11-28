PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jalandhar Cantonment

The school hosted an engaging interactive session featuring Dhruvika, talented author of ‘The Mystery of Museum’ and a high-achieving Class X student at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar. During the insightful conversation, Dhruvika shared her literary journey, acknowledging the crucial roles played by her parents, Ananditta and Dr Harish Mittu, along with her mentor Rashmi Bhalla. Addressing the contemporary challenge of motivating readers in a world dominated by e-content, Dhruvika’s perspective resonated with the audience, offering a compelling insight into the changing landscape of literature. Principal Ravinder Kumar commended Dhruvika for her outstanding achievement in the literary realm.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins
0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...
India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy
Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case
Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter
The trial was held against the mother alone as the prime acc...
Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain
The national capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days...