PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jalandhar Cantonment

The school hosted an engaging interactive session featuring Dhruvika, talented author of ‘The Mystery of Museum’ and a high-achieving Class X student at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar. During the insightful conversation, Dhruvika shared her literary journey, acknowledging the crucial roles played by her parents, Ananditta and Dr Harish Mittu, along with her mentor Rashmi Bhalla. Addressing the contemporary challenge of motivating readers in a world dominated by e-content, Dhruvika’s perspective resonated with the audience, offering a compelling insight into the changing landscape of literature. Principal Ravinder Kumar commended Dhruvika for her outstanding achievement in the literary realm.