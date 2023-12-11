PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jalandhar Cantt

The school organised its Annual Sports Day. The Sports Department orchestrated a series of sports activities, including frog race, three-legged race, dress-up race, and 50 m and 100 m sprints. Chief guest Harjinder Bhatia, Principal of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 3, Jalandhar, emphasised the significance of sports for maintaining a healthy body and honoured the victorious students. Principal Ravinder Kumar highlighted the vital role of sports in life. Sports teacher Neelam Sehgal, acknowledging the annual achievements in sports, expressed gratitude to all participants and contributors for their support.
