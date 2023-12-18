PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jalandhar Cantt

A sitar recital was organised under the aegis of the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) on the school premises. Dhruv Bedi, recipient of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Youth Music Award, mesmerised everyone with his melodious rendition of various ‘ragas’ on sitar. Deepak Kumar, a renowned tabla player, provided accompaniment for the recital of the ‘ragas’. Bedi also answered students’ questions about sitar. Principal Ravinder Kumar appealed to students to connect with music. Music teacher Jaspreet Kaur thanked the musicians and everyone for participating in the programme.
