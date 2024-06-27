PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jalandhar Cantt

The school celebrated International Day of Yoga in a unique hybrid format under the guidance of Principal Ravinder Kumar. Rekha, Pritam and Rakesh Chawla, resource persons from Yog Sadhna Kendra, Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, led the celebrations. In a display of unity, teachers physically participated in yoga asanas demonstrated by the experts. Students, enthusiastically joining in remotely, participated through online sessions. The event culminated in a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Neelam Sehgal, sports teacher. This approach ensured inclusivity and a meaningful celebration of yoga’s holistic benefits for both the school staff and its students.
