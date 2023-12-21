PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its 60th Foundation Day. Chief Guest Harpreet Kaur Babla, Councillor MC, Chandigarh, was escorted by NCC Cadets, Scouts and Guides. Principal KS Pathania welcomed the guests. The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp and unfurling of the school flag followed by offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati. Anvi and Naman of Class VIIIdelivered a speech. Rajesh, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in SST, enlightened students about the school's history through his speech. A cultural programme was presented by tiny tots. Teachers Meenu and Ruchi Garg held the stage. Students and teachers were awarded on the occasion for producing 100% results in the CBSE exam session 2022-23. The MC Councillor blessed and congratulated the children.

