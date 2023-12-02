PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sector 29 B, Chandigarh

Dr Basundhara’s talk at the school focused on raising awareness about Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the significance of adopting eco-friendly practices in daily life. The morning assembly provided a platform for students to learn more about these crucial topics. Principal KS Pathania formally welcomed her. Dr Basundhara, serving as the resource person, highlighted the importance of Sustainable Development and the SDGs. The emphasis on choosing eco-friendly options in everyday activities, such as conserving energy and water, using public transport and avoiding single-use plastic, suggests a holistic approach to environmental sustainability. These messages align with the global efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable living. The speaker utilised interactive method to make the session interesting to students. Students enjoyed and learnt from the session.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Low visibility forces diversion of over 15 Delhi-bound flights
Flight UK954 and Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi diverts t...
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?
Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involve...
How two Class X students abducted, murdered 9-year-old in Andhra
The student's murder and the letter warning of more such kil...