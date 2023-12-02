PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sector 29 B, Chandigarh

Dr Basundhara’s talk at the school focused on raising awareness about Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the significance of adopting eco-friendly practices in daily life. The morning assembly provided a platform for students to learn more about these crucial topics. Principal KS Pathania formally welcomed her. Dr Basundhara, serving as the resource person, highlighted the importance of Sustainable Development and the SDGs. The emphasis on choosing eco-friendly options in everyday activities, such as conserving energy and water, using public transport and avoiding single-use plastic, suggests a holistic approach to environmental sustainability. These messages align with the global efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable living. The speaker utilised interactive method to make the session interesting to students. Students enjoyed and learnt from the session.