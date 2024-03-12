PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh

Women’s Day was celebrated at the school. Pushpa Pathania was the chief guest. The function started by lighting the lamp. Principal KS Pathania, while presenting his views on International Women’s Day, said women have played an important role in developing the society. Apart from household work, they also demonstrate their skills in different fields along with the society. Vice-Principal Ravindra Kumar and Head Teacher Devendra Kumar also presented their views on the occasion. A beautiful poem was presented by Vandana Gupta, TGT, maths. The Principal and male colleagues organised many activities to make this day special. A delicious lunch was arranged at Bansuri Cuisine, Sector 30.

