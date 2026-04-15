icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh holds 'Gift a book' campaign

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh holds 'Gift a book' campaign

School Notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:43 PM Apr 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school organised the ‘Pustakopahar – Gift a Book, Share a Smile!’ campaign. Under the initiative, students donated their old yet useful books as gifts to younger students. Both students and parents participated enthusiastically, demonstrating a strong spirit of cooperation and generosity. The books were carefully cleaned, bound, and covered before being presented as gifts. They were also deposited in the school library’s Green Book Bank. This campaign fostered values such as cooperation, sharing, social responsibility, and environmental consciousness among students. The event was successfully conducted under the leadership of Principal KS Pathania, and under the supervision of school librarian Uma Shankar. The ‘Pustakopahar’ campaign is a flagship programme of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), aimed at instilling gratitude, a sense of belonging towards the institution, and awareness about environmental conservation among students. This year, 125 students benefited from the initiative, receiving a total of 769 books. The school community appreciated the effort, describing it as highly inspiring for students, and extended their congratulations and gratitude to the participants.

Advertisement

Online draw of lots for admission held

Advertisement

Under the visionary direction and leadership of Principal KS Pathania, VP Ravinder Kumar, HM Devender Kumar, and the nominee Chairman of the VMC, Mayank Gupta, the online draw of lots for admission to Class I (session 2026-27) was organised at the school. Parents and students attended the event. Excitement and anticipation were in the air as names were drawn. The teachers were on hand to help and answer questions to ensure that everyone felt welcomed and included. The process was done with clarity, and efficiency, allowing parents to leave with a sense of assurance about their children’s educational journey.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts