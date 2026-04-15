PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh holds 'Gift a book' campaign

The school organised the ‘Pustakopahar – Gift a Book, Share a Smile!’ campaign. Under the initiative, students donated their old yet useful books as gifts to younger students. Both students and parents participated enthusiastically, demonstrating a strong spirit of cooperation and generosity. The books were carefully cleaned, bound, and covered before being presented as gifts. They were also deposited in the school library’s Green Book Bank. This campaign fostered values such as cooperation, sharing, social responsibility, and environmental consciousness among students. The event was successfully conducted under the leadership of Principal KS Pathania, and under the supervision of school librarian Uma Shankar. The ‘Pustakopahar’ campaign is a flagship programme of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), aimed at instilling gratitude, a sense of belonging towards the institution, and awareness about environmental conservation among students. This year, 125 students benefited from the initiative, receiving a total of 769 books. The school community appreciated the effort, describing it as highly inspiring for students, and extended their congratulations and gratitude to the participants.

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Online draw of lots for admission held

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Under the visionary direction and leadership of Principal KS Pathania, VP Ravinder Kumar, HM Devender Kumar, and the nominee Chairman of the VMC, Mayank Gupta, the online draw of lots for admission to Class I (session 2026-27) was organised at the school. Parents and students attended the event. Excitement and anticipation were in the air as names were drawn. The teachers were on hand to help and answer questions to ensure that everyone felt welcomed and included. The process was done with clarity, and efficiency, allowing parents to leave with a sense of assurance about their children’s educational journey.